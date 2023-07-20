The AARP Driver Safety class, aimed at promoting road safety and familiarizing drivers with new and existing Florida traffic laws, will take place on Aug. 7 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. The class will be held in the Community Room from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.
The comprehensive class is designed to educate participants about recent changes in traffic regulations while also refreshing their understanding of existing laws and challenging driving scenarios. The ultimate objective is to reduce the number of accidents on Florida's roads and enhance overall road safety.
Upon successful completion of the class, drivers may be eligible for a discounted insurance rate from their respective insurance companies, making the course a potentially cost-effective opportunity for attendees.
To participate in this informative classroom experience, interested individuals must register by calling 352-325-3494 in advance. The cost of the AARP Driver Safety class is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, offering a valuable and affordable learning opportunity for all drivers.
With limited seats available, interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot promptly to gain valuable insights and contribute to safer roads within the community.
