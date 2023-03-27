A Trip through Time with Professor Max and Friends, Part One

Sam pushed open the massive wooden door of the rambling, three-story house. “Professor Max?”
“Come in!” a deep, cheerful voice rang out. “Come in and warm yourselves.”
Sam and his friend Isabel stepped inside the home. They walked down a long hallway to a large workshop filled with strange-looking plants and rocks, old maps on the wall and all kinds of funny contraptions. Over a wooden table stood a tall man with white hair, wearing a long patchwork coat. It was the famous scientist and inventor, Professor Max McDougal. In his hand was a glass flask filled with a creamy liquid. As he held the container over a flame, it turned bright red.
“What are you inventing today, Professor?” Sam asked.
“Thermopaint, my boy. Depending on the temperature outside it changes color. Dark red for hot, yellow for warm, green for cool and dark blue for freezing. If you paint your house with it, it will change colors with the seasons – or sometimes in a single day.”
The professor’s eyes twinkled as he looked over at Isabel. Her cheeks were rosy from the brisk wind outside. “You look like a cherry ice cube, young lady.”
“I f-feel like one,” she said, her teeth still chattering. She walked over to an old-fashioned iron stove and gratefully held her hands up to it. A wood fire crackled within, warming the whole room.
Remarkable Rock
As Sam pulled off his coat, he saw a pair of odd-looking spectacles on the table. Each round lens was split across the middle. “What are these, Professor?”
“They’re bifocals – very special glasses. The top half allows people with poor eyesight to see faraway objects more clearly, while the bottom half helps them to read books, letters and all kinds of writing more easily. They were dreamed up by a remarkable fellow named Benjamin Franklin – he was an inventor, a scientist, a writer, a statesman, a diplomat and one of America’s Founding Fathers, as well.”
“Gosh,” Isabel said, “how did anyone have time to do all that?”
Prof. McDougal chuckled. “Well, I could tell you, but instead … how would like to see for yourself?”
“See for ourselves?” asked Isabel. “Are we going somewhere?”
“Well, actually, you don’t need to go anywhere.”
The professor walked over to a table at one end of the large room and pointed to a fist-sized stone. It was rough and bumpy all over except for one side, which was pitch black, perfectly flat, and shiny as a mirror.
“This rock is my latest discovery. I found it in Russia close to where a giant meteorite once hit the earth. It’s a very special stone, able to reach back into the past and make it real in the present.”
Sam peered intently at the stone. “It looks like any old rock.”
Prof. McDougal smiled. “Oh, it’s more than that, as you’ll soon see. But we must get started. It’s time you met Ben Franklin.”
The professor placed the Time Stone flat on his palm and said: “The summer of 1715, please.”
The Journey Begins
Instantly the stone began to glow. Rays of light darted out, and the black face turned a bright orange. The room darkened until only the light rays from the rock were visible.
“Professor, what’s happening?”
“Don’t worry, Isabel, our stone is warming up. Stay where you are.”
Suddenly a blue sky appeared above the children. A bright sun sparkled down on them. A flock of birds flew past. They were standing in a small field. On one side was a large pond.
Sam looked around in amazement. “Where are we?”
“Why you’re right where you were. In my house,” said the professor.
“But …”
“I know, Sam. It looks like we’ve gone somewhere, but we haven’t. You’re now in the magical world of the Time Stone. It’s able to recreate any moment in the life of any person who’s ever lived – like stepping into a movie. Things look real, but actually they’re just illusions, created by my remarkable stone.”
“Are you sure we haven’t gone back in time, Professor?” Isabel asked. “Because my mom gets upset if I’m late for dinner.”
“Don’t worry. You’ll never be late with the Time Stone. Now, we’re about to meet the hero of our story, young Ben Franklin. He was born in Boston on January 17, 1706, to Josiah and Abiah Franklin. Though Ben had 16 brothers and sisters, he would become the most famous of all the Franklins.”
Prof. McDougal raised his arm and pointed. “If I’m not mistaken, there he is up ahead.”
Sam and Isabel turned to look at Ben Franklin, a sturdy boy, about nine years old, who was running up and down the field with a kite in his hand. Soon the kite was flying high above him.
After a few minutes, Ben’s hair hung damply against his forehead in the humid summer air. He walked to the side of the pond where Isabel was standing.
“Doesn’t he see me, Professor?”
“Oh, no. Only we can see everything – through the magic of the Time Stone.”
Isabel watched as Ben fastened the kite string to a stake. Then he threw off his pants and shirt and dove in. Some of the water splashed on the girl.
“Hey, Professor, if this is just an illusion, then how come I’m getting wet?”
“Look closer, Isabel. Those were phantom drops. They only appear real.”
And sure enough, when she looked down, her pants were dry as ever.
Ben swam around in the cool water for a few minutes. Then he paddled back to the bank and stared up at his kite, still tossing and turning in the wind. After a moment, he untied it from the stake and waded back into the water.
“What’s he doing, Professor?” Sam asked. “You can’t fly a kite in the water.”
“Can’t you? We’ll soon see.”
Ben called to a friend, who was playing nearby, and gestured for him to bring his clothes to the other side of the pond. He then lay back in the water, the kite fluttering in the air above him. A gust of wind caught it and soon Ben was being dragged across the pond. Within minutes he had been pulled clear over to the other side.
“Cool!”
“I want to try that!”
The professor laughed. “Yes, that’s Ben. He’s always trying to find new ways to do things.”
Professor Max pulled the Time Stone from his pocket and held it clasped in his hand. The orange rays flashed and within seconds the three were once more in his workshop.
