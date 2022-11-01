It’s that time again. Set your clocks back one hour Saturday night.
It’s easy to do with some analog clocks: unplug or take the battery out and after an hour, just reverse the process.
On the other hand, it’s challenging to do it with those new clocks that display time, date, day, temperature, tides, and phases of the moon and have only three buttons to update everything. Relax with some timely stories before tackling this time-changing task.
Still waiting
After waiting more than an hour and a half for her date, the young lady decided she had been stood up. Exasperated, she changed from her dinner dress into pajamas and slippers, fixed some popcorn and hot chocolate and resigned herself to an evening of TV.
No sooner had she flopped down in front of the TV when her doorbell rang. There stood her date. He took one look at her and gasped, “I’m two hours late and you’re still not ready?”
Lost, but making good time
Back in the 1800s, the Tates Watch Company of Massachusetts wanted to produce other products and, since they already made the cases for pocket watches, decided to market compasses for the pioneers traveling west. It turned out that although their watches were of finest quality, their compasses were so bad that people often ended up in Canada or Mexico, rather than California. This, of course, is the origin of the expression, “He who has a Tates is lost!”
Time after time
The woman applying for the job in a Florida lemon grove seemed way too qualified for the job. “Look Miss,” said the foreman. “Do you have any experience in picking lemons?”
“Well, as a matter of fact, yes!” she replied. “I’ve been divorced three times.”
Just a second
They tried to hand it to me as a clockmaker, but I just couldn’t face it.
A thief who stole a calendar got 12 months.
Modern appliances save us time so that we may work the longer hours required to afford them.
Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.
The smallest man who fought in the Civil War was a soldier who slept on his watch.
Time is a great healer, but it doesn’t do much for beauty.
The man went to the doctor because he heard music every time he put on his hat. The doctor fixed everything. He took out the band.
The great timekeeper
When Alexander the Great went into battle, his troops all attacked at the same time. Each soldier would tie a rag around his wrist and wet it just before sunrise. As the sun came up, the rag would dry and when completely dry the troops would attack. It became known as Alexander’s Rag Time Band.
Peep
A man clutching a cellphone went to a doctor’s office and waited nervously until his name was called. When he was in the examination room, he told his doctor, “Doc, help me. I’m addicted to Twitter!”
The doctor replied, “Sorry, I don’t follow you.”
Just wait
Once upon a time there was a Prince who was cast under a spell by an evil witch. The curse was that the Prince could speak only one word each year. However, he could save up the words so that if he did not speak for a whole year, the following year he would be able to speak two words.
One day he met a beautiful princess and fell madly in love. With great difficulty he decided to refrain from speaking for two whole years so that he could look at her and say “my darling.” But at the end of the two years, he wanted to tell her that he loved her and ask her to marry him. So, he waited.
Finally, at the end of nine years, he had enough words saved up. Leading the princess to the royal garden he knelt before her, and taking her hand in his, said, “My darling, I love you! Will you marry me?”
The princess tucked a strand of golden hair behind a dainty ear, opened her eyes in wonder, and replied “Pardon?”
Time has run out until next week when you will get the Citizen an hour earlier – or is it an hour later? I’m not sure except to know that I’ll be in the dark after dinnertime.
