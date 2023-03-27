Before the Revolutionary War, British troops occupied Boston and imposed martial law. Throughout the colonies, colonists were not allowed to gather, speak freely, or publish anything critical of British rule.
British officials searched people and private property whenever they felt like it, and forcibly housed their troops in American homes without permission or compensation. Following hunches and gossip, they arrested and jailed people without cause.
With this background, our Founders had good reasons to fear tyrants and centralized authority. Their fears led to the creation of the Bill of Rights. That said, let’s review what the Bill of Rights does for us.
First Amendment
Congress cannot establish a state religion, tell you how to worship, keep you from expressing your thoughts, or censor or shut down the media. It cannot prevent people from gathering peacefully. And people can petition the government for relief, which means they can make complaints, sue the government, and lobby it for change.
Second Amendment (exactly as written)
A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
Third Amendment
The government cannot force people to house soldiers in their homes during times of peace. During wartime, it can only do so as prescribed by law.
Fourth Amendment
The Fourth Amendment protects people’s privacy. Government cannot conduct unreasonable searches and seizures of persons or private property, but can conduct searches and seizures that have been authorized by search warrants.
Judges can issue search warrants on findings of probable cause supported by sworn testimony. Search warrants must describe with particularity the places to be searched and the things to be seized.
Fifth Amendment
Only a grand jury can bring certain criminal charges against defendants. Anyone found not guilty of an offense cannot be retried for the same offense, and people’s property cannot be taken from them unless they’re fairly compensated.
Criminal defendants cannot be forced to testify about the charges against them, and they will not face any repercussions for remaining silent. A person’s life, liberty, or property cannot be taken from them without “due process of law.”
Sixth Amendment
Criminal defendants must be informed of the specific charges against them so they can defend themselves. They have the right to speedy and public trials by impartial juries. They have the right to counsel, to confront opposing witnesses, and to present defenses.
Seventh Amendment
A person has the right to a jury trial in a civil lawsuit if certain thresholds are met.
Eighth Amendment (exactly as written)
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishment inflicted.
Ninth Amendment
People have more rights than those listed in the Constitution.
Tenth Amendment
The states keep all powers the Constitution does not expressly delegate to the federal government nor deny to the states.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as the Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
