Recently, the Riverland News published on its front page an announcement of the permanent retiring of the 135 acres of land from development that abuts the eastern side of the Rainbow River. This is monumental in that this extremely environmentally sensitive property is now protected indefinitely from development in a recognized and critically important watershed area.
Special accolades and recognition should go to Jim Gissy, the current owner of the property, in demonstrating extraordinary environmental stewardship on the last remaining large tract of land on the Rainbow River. This would not have been possible if not for Jim's cooperative effort with the State of Florida and environmental entities. Gissy's decision to retire this property from development for the welfare of the Rainbow River and generations of people to follow, will always be on the right side of history.
This property is also a key connector to the creation of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The Wildlife Corridor, when completed with additional land purchase by the State, creates an undeveloped continuous land trail from the Everglades to North Florida to allow wildlife to safely expand their habitat. Jim Gissy's agreement to this endeavor should be recognized, appreciated and remembered. He did this on his own and without any fanfare. Thank you, Jim.
Recognition should also be given to Rainbow River Conservation in leading the fight through the years to prevent this critical property from being exploited and targeted for development by others. There is no doubt over the last 25 years that the work of Rainbow River Conservation was the driving force in this property being protected to the benefit and the health of the Rainbow River and associated wildlife. Rainbow River Conservation's continued perseverance bought the time needed to make this agreement possible and allow an event such as this to happen.
This is a celebratory event and something to feel good about.
-Bill White, former Dunnellon mayor
