5 interesting facts about Veterans Day

Every year, Americans celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 to honor the country’s veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Here are five facts you may not know about this important day.
1. Veterans Day was initially called Armistice Day
Armistice Day began as a celebration recognizing the victory of the allied forces during World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 and is now dedicated to veterans of all wars.
2. There’s no apostrophe in Veterans Day
The lack of an apostrophe in “Veterans Day” implies that the occasion doesn’t belong to veterans. Rather, it’s a day that honors all soldiers who once served their country, both dead and alive.
3. Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day
Memorial Day explicitly honors military members who’ve lost their lives while serving.
4. Other countries celebrate Veterans Day
On November 11 several other commonwealth countries, including Canada and Australia, also honor soldiers who lost their lives in wars. However, in these countries, the occasion is called Remembrance Day instead of Veterans Day.
5. Veterans Day was briefly celebrated in October
In 1968, the Uniform Holidays Bill was passed, which moved Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. The law went into effect in 1971, but in 1975, President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to November 11 due to the important historical significance of the date.
This year, consider making time to honor the veterans in your community by attending a local Veterans Day event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.