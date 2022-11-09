Festival of the Arts
Pamela Zeljak

Inverness Festival of the Arts is a fine art show that takes place each year in the Courthouse Square, downtown Inverness. The festival is the longest running juried art festival in Citrus County, FL and since 1971, it has been a symbol of fine arts in the area. The two-day festival invites visitors to explore new types of art, meet the artists, and purchase a new work of art. This year’s festival, just like every year, is free and open to the public.

Visitors to the show will be able to visit approximately 70 artists who work in clay, drawing, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, watercolor, and wood. 2022 Best in Show artist and this year’s Featured Artist, Robert Goodlett will be returning to display his work featuring the genuine splendor of natural Florida evident in beautifully dramatic landscapes.

Festival attendees will also be able to stop by the booths of local art organizations to participate in free art activities and learn more about the organizations. In addition to visual art, there will be musical entertainment and food available from local restaurants.

The festival committee would like to thank Gold Sponsor Alexander Realty among its many other generous sponsors.

Free admission, free parking.

