Thirteen years ago, homeschool mom Tammy Brookins organized the first Spring Homeschool Formal for 30 students, worrying if enough students would attend to cover costs.
The 2023 event included 177 students plus registered chaperons from Wakulla, Leon and Jefferson counties. The formal, open to students aged 13 to high school seniors, was Saturday, April 22, at the Monticello Woman’s Club.
Cindy Hough’s daughter, Kinsey, attended the event for the first time.
“This was her first dance,” hough said, “and it was a great experience. The inside was elegantly decorated, and it had photo backdrops, a disco ball, and a DJ. The homeschoolers had a blast dressing up, fellowshipping, eating, and dancing.”
